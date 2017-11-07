In her memoir, My Life on the Road, Gloria Steinem wrote, “Perhaps the most revolutionary act for a woman will be a self-willed journey—and to be welcomed when she comes home.”



This summer I packed a bag and began a three-week journey across Europe from my hometown, Lisbon, to Paris, Amsterdam, Berlin, Prague, Vienna, Budapest, Venice, Marseille and Barcelona. Along the way, I decided to create a collection of self-portraits with my film camera. There’s a lot that goes on inside one’s mind when traveling through unknown territory. I wanted to make sure I eternized the way I was truly feeling in certain moments, so I used mirrors to create a story. This is the result.