Happy new moon!

Early this morning at 6:42 AM Eastern, the Scorpio new moon linked up with Venus and Jupiter in the same sign to give you a clean emotional slate. New moons are always about new beginnings, but paired with Scorpio, the sign of transformation, there’s a real possibility that there’s no going back after this one—and that’s a good thing. Imagine the embers of a fire, retaining their heat for hours after the flame has gone out. Under this new moon, you sidle up to your inner fireside and remember what it is that keeps your heart warm.

You can chalk the “emotional rescue” vibe up to a sync to the new moon from healing asteroid Chiron in mystical Pisces. Something’s been percolating at the back of your mind, and under this moon, you can finally make some progress towards letting it go. What happens now won’t be without tension, thanks to a weird quincunx aspect from unexpected Uranus in Aries that’s also in line with the new moon. At the same time, Uranus is locked in a power struggle with Scorpio’s two ruling planets, Mars and Pluto. Conflict is pretty much guaranteed, but so is a breakthrough you’ve been waiting for.

So, when you look closely, the real star of this moon is Mars. It’s star we most associate with anger and violence—both heavy words given current events. If the recent news cycle has been a lot to handle, this moon will help you channel your rage like Uma Thurman and direct it towards making positive change. Scorpio is best at working incognito, so don’t share or act before you’re ready. Let yourself feel what you’re going through inside before putting it out into the world. Have confidence in the fact that the stars are aligned for growth towards your highest good, and put one foot in front of the other. Sometimes, that’s all you can do.