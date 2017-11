Nostalgia used to be seen as a disease where longing for the old days was similar to paranoia and the cure was to be bullied or buried alive. We can be grateful that we’ve realized that nostalgia isn’t that bad. It’s no issue to miss your grandma’s pie and loving antiquities. For some, it is a way to hide in the past in a safe memory romanticized by time. For others, it is simply comforting to be brought back in time with a smell, a place, a song, or a meaningful item.