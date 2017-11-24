This playlist is filled with music to soothe your sleepless nights. Press play on these relaxing jams and let them lull you back to dream time.
Friday Playlist: Up All Night
November’s theme is REFLECTION. For details on how to send us your work, please read our Submit page. ✴
About Rookie
Rookie is an online magazine and book series for teenagers. Each month, a different editorial theme drives the writing, photography, and artwork that we publish. Learn more about us here, and find out how to submit your work here!