This playlist is about self-reflection and taking time for yourself. Reflecting on the natures of our past, present, and future selves is an important part of growth and realization. We are always learning and unlearning the habits we’ve internalized over the years. I included songs that are perfect tunes for reflection time and some that are an ideal soundtrack for the transformations we are all experiencing. Keep thriving, no matter what!