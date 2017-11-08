Rookie is an online magazine and book series for teenagers. Each month, a different editorial theme drives the writing, photography, and artwork that we publish. Learn more about us here , and find out how to submit your work here !

I love it when the Rookie theme is oozing with creative prompt possibilities and this one definitely is! I want you to find a reflective surface, stare into it, and reflect for at least five minutes. Longer if you. As long as it takes for a poem, story, or visual art idea to strike. You could choose to stare into a mirror at your own face. (Fun fact: babies don’t know they are looking at themselves in mirrors. They just see a face a react to it. Try looking at yourself with that in mind!) You could choose a reflective surface that contorts or skews the reflection: the hood of a car, a shiny combination lock, the top of a jar, a puddle or body of water. You may see how it reflects things other than you: a street sign, a leaf, the sky. You can do this with a familiar reflective surface, seek out a new one, or do this spontaneously when you happen upon on. Again, find it, study it, reflect and create what comes to mind or capture the reflection in the artistic form of your choosing. Send it along with your first name, last initial, age, and city/state to [email protected] with the subject line “Creative Prompt” by Monday, November 13 at 6 PM EST.

