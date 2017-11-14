This month’s futuristic Collage Kit is by Alia Wilhelm. Create a masterpiece with these binary code, Barbie, and 1980s inspired images.
Download the first page here:
Second page here:
And last but not least:
Later in November, we’ll publish a gallery of the collages readers made with Alia’s kit. If you’d like to submit your collage, please send it to [email protected] along with your first name, last initial, age, and location by 6 PM EST on Monday, November 20. In your email, please use the subject line “November Collage.” Please save the image file at 300 dpi, if possible. Have fun! ♦