Rookie is an online magazine and book series for teenagers. Each month, a different editorial theme drives the writing, photography, and artwork that we publish. Learn more about us here , and find out how to submit your work here !

November’s theme is REFLECTION. For details on how to send us your work, please read our Submit page. ✴

This month’s futuristic Collage Kit is by Alia Wilhelm. Create a masterpiece with these binary code, Barbie, and 1980s inspired images.

Download the first page here:

Second page here:

Third:



And last but not least:

Later in November, we’ll publish a gallery of the collages readers made with Alia’s kit. If you’d like to submit your collage, please send it to [email protected] along with your first name, last initial, age, and location by 6 PM EST on Monday, November 20. In your email, please use the subject line “November Collage.” Please save the image file at 300 dpi, if possible. Have fun! ♦