Salut, mes amis! I’m reporting to you for this months Upasna Asks all the way from the country of love—France! I’m studying abroad here for four months, and although I am excited for all of the elements of studying abroad, one particular thought hasn’t escaped my mind since I made the decision to move to a foreign country for a semester: What if I meet someone? It’s quite normal for me to think this way, though, considering I am the biggest romantic I know and I am very open about it. So today I’m asking (and answering) the question: Why am I SUCH a romantic? Plus, other questions like:

How do heteronormative romantic ideals affect me?

Is it emotionally harmful for me to be a romantic?

Can you want love SO BADLY but also have standards for yourself?

Is feeling lonely…that bad?

