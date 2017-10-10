I got to attend the Meadows Music & Arts Festival in Queens, New York, on September 15th-17th! I saw many of my favorite bands and met tons of cool people!

Day one was my favorite day of the festival!

This is Harry and Aiden! They are two New Yorkers I met who attended the festival to see Sky Ferreira!

This is Picha! We met at the Shea Stage! Her outfit was so unique, I knew I had to snap a pic!

I got the privilege of seeing Sky Ferreira play live! Here she is singing my favorites song of hers, “24 Hours.”

This was actually Sky’s very first festival performance in over two years! She put on an amazing set despite the stage fright she mentioned and a couple technical difficulties her band encountered.

Here is another cool festival-goer I met! Her name is Mia.

This is a photo I took of Dev Hynes, also known as Blood Orange, performing “Augustine.” He put on such an amazing show! I would definitely recommend checking him out!

Blood Orange was definitely my favorite set I saw during the festival! His set was filled with so much energy and the visuals were absolutely beautiful!

This is my friend Tarra and another friend we met during the festival, Paige! Paige came to the festival to see Blood Orange, and that’s how we began talking!