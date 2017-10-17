Rookie is an online magazine and book series for teenagers. Each month, a different editorial theme drives the writing, photography, and artwork that we publish. Learn more about us here , and find out how to submit your work here !

October’s theme is HUMAN NATURE. For details on how to send us your work, please read our Submit page. ✴

I love these Banana Cookie Dough Popsicles! The coconut-based banana ice cream makes for a smooth ride, and the cookie dough adds a nice, decadent ‘lil crunch. Let’s get started!

What You’ll Need

1/4 vegan butter, melted (I use Earth Balance original)

1/3 cup brown sugar

3/4 cup all-purpose flour

1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract

1/4 cup mini or normal sized semi-sweet chocolate chips (I use Enjoy Life’s Mini Chips.

Trader Joe’s Semi-Sweet Chocolate Chips are vegan)

3 ripe bananas

1.5 cups full fat, canned coconut milk

1 tablespoon maple syrup (agave, or simple syrup also work)

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1/4 tsp salt

How to Make the Cookie Dough

Step One:

In a medium bowl, whisk together the butter and sugar until sugar is fully incorporated into butter.

Step Two:

Add vanilla extract to sugar + butter mixture and stir well.

Step Three:

Using a spoon or a rubber spatula, stir in the flour until combined.

Step Four:

Fold in the chocolate chips. Place cookie dough in the fridge while you prepare the Banana Ice Cream.

How to Make the Banana Ice Cream:

Step One:

In a food processor or blender, blend the bananas, coconut milk, maple syrup, vanilla extract, and salt until smooth.

How to Assemble:

Step One:

Using popsicle molds, I like to add 1/4 cup of the banana ice cream, then small cookie dough balls, then more banana ice cream, and repeat. Don’t be afraid to load up each popsicle with a lot of cookie dough balls.

Step Two:

Cover popsicles with their lids and place in freezer for one hour. After an hour, place popsicle sticks in each popsicle and place back in the freezer for at least four to six hours.

Step Three:

When ready to eat, I suggest placing popsicle under hot water for about thirty seconds. This helps the ice cream to glide out of the popsicle container. Remove the container slowly and enjoy! ♦