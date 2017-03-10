These collages were inspired by a phrase from David Wolpe’s review of Tree of Life, “We may lose our ego in nature’s indifference, but we may also lose it in nature’s magnificence. Do we see the world as heartless or as sublime?” Additionally, I drew inspiration from Slavoj Zizek’s comment on a scene from Melancholia: “Insects, worms, roaches and other repellent forms of life usually hidden beneath the green grass come to the surface, rendering visible the disgusting crawling of life beneath the idyllic surface— the real invading reality, ruining its image.”