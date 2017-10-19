Rookie is an online magazine and book series for teenagers. Each month, a different editorial theme drives the writing, photography, and artwork that we publish. Learn more about us here , and find out how to submit your work here !

Happy new moon!

This month’s new moon is in Libra, the sign of love and beauty. It’s an energy that’s impressive on the outside, but takes a lot of inner work to maintain. If you’re not sure how this looks in practice, think of your favorite Instagrammers. Maybe their rooms are decorated with the perfect mix of fresh flowers and millennial pink accessories, and their faces painted with winged liner and liquid lipstick. It may look effortless, but behind the filters, hours of preparation go into crafting that carefully curated aesthetic.

That’s what this new moon is like. It’s excellent for a personal style overhaul, as long as you’re willing to put in the work behind-the-scenes to make it happen. It’s also a great time to honor the parts of yourself that aren’t Instagram friendly. Your rough edges are as gorgeous as the refined appearance you project on social media, and that’s more than okay. It’s what makes you special. Libra is the sign of relationships, so if you find that someone in your orbit doesn’t approve of the unfiltered you, maybe it’s time to let them go.

The Libra new moon is aligned with Jupiter and Mercury in Scorpio in a close but out-of-sign formation that can lead to some tension between what you show to others and what lies beneath the surface of your soul. It’s also exactly opposite Uranus in Aries, which inspires you to assert your individuality in a surprising way. A very wide square from Pluto in Capricorn gives this transformation a subtle yet powerful boost. Something within you is changing, and it refuses to be silent. Luckily, good vibes from Saturn in Sagittarius help you speak your mind with ease.

Under this new moon, it’s time to rethink beauty. What do you find beautiful, and how can you add more of that to your life? Do that, and you’ll be well on your way to a brand new you.