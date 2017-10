On the train to Toronto to visit friends and see Carly Rae Jepsen play with an orchestra. This photo diary is from my last summer in my hometown Ventura, California before I moved to Los Angeles.

Santa Cruz redwoods that you can’t find in Southern California.

Diet Cig kicking and happy and fun.

My mom’s cat Mark likes to follow my dog on walks.

When I picked up my sister at the end of her work at Warped Tour.

Amelia and palms.

Tei Shi.

Walking around my neighborhood alone finding 4th of July fireworks.

Baby moons from the eclipse.

My twin and I got matching tattoos before she moved to Berkeley.

We’re the only Keyes-Levines’ in the world I’m pretty sure.

A majestic neighbor.

My dad and I helped my sister move and we stayed in an eerie suburb that used to manufacture dynamite. Here is a little pink sunset plane in Hercules, CA.

Rainbow power lines near In-N-Out.

Palms reflected on the street where my dad lives.

I saw this person playing bagpipe into the ocean and I ran home to get my camera because I love it.

Mark and the moon.