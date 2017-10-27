Rookie is an online magazine and book series for teenagers. Each month, a different editorial theme drives the writing, photography, and artwork that we publish. Learn more about us here , and find out how to submit your work here !

Halloween is all about vibes. The holiday is all about the creepy, spooky feelings that haunt us. For me, there’s no better way to get into a vibe than to listen to music. Whether you want to get into that Halloween mood at a sleepover party, have it be the soundtrack to your getting ready routine, or simply listen to it while looking cute and scary and pensive in your window, listen to this playlist of ominous, scary songs to get into that true Halloween mood!