This Halloween, my Rookies, I would like you to take an imaginary/creative trip out into the woods. Maybe they are woods you’ve dreamed about, maybe it’s the creepiest forest you can imagine, or maybe you will revisit a place you’ve been in real life. Maybe you are alone or perhaps you have some traveling companions. Either way, you will walk deep, deep into the thick of the trees and discover a house. What sort of house? What does it look like? Who or what will you find there? Is it terrifying? Is it trippy and weird? Is it surprisingly awesome? Use your favorite medium (poetry, fiction, comics, photos, collage, drawing, song, or whatever else) and your full creative powers to show us your house in the woods and let us experience what happened to you out there! Send it along with your first name, last initial, age, and city/state to [email protected] with the subject line “Creative Prompt” by Monday, October 16 at 6 PM EST.

Last month, we asked you to uncover something new. Here’s what you discovered…