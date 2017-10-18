Everything you need for a creative project.

Make something shiny and new with this nature-themed Collage Kit by Cammy.

Here is the first page:

The second:

The third:

The fourth:

And the fifth:

Later in October, we’ll publish a gallery of the collages readers made with Cammy’s kit. If you’d like to submit your collage, please send it to [email protected] along with your first name, last initial, age, and location by 6 PM EST on Monday, October 23. In your email, please use the subject line “October Collage.” Please save the image file at 300 dpi, if possible. Enjoy! ♦