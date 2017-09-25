Rookie is an online magazine and book series for teenagers. Each month, a different editorial theme drives the writing, photography, and artwork that we publish. Learn more about us here , and find out how to submit your work here !

Learning computer animation can seem intimidating, but even getting down a few basic techniques will reveal that the possibilities are endless. I first got into graphics and animation because I was terrible at drawing and painting, but I had so many ideas I wanted show visually. The tools for making animations are more intuitive and user-friendly than ever, and they allowed me to bring all my ideas to life. I learned how to do it from a couple IRL intro courses in and after college, and researching online forums and YouTube videos. Now, I’m able to do what I love on a daily basis and help other people make their artistic visions a (virtual) reality. In this tutorial, I’m going to do the same for you!

Let’s break down the process behind the last video I animated, for the group Computer Magic. It was written and directed by Anise Mariko, with storyboards by David Koh. “Been Waiting” blurs the line between live action and 3D animation. The first half of the video is shot in the streets of New York, until the main character, Computer Magic, is sucked into a beautiful digitized version of the city. She explores this virtual world as a 3D-animated rendition of herself. The main goal for this animation was to create an anime-inspired version of Computer Magic, and have her playfully explore this digital world in a dream-like state. What’s the difference between reality and virtual make-believe, anyway?

I used the programs Daz3D, Cinema4D, Octane Render, and After Effects. Daz3d can be downloaded for free and has in-program purchases through their website, which allows you to add new assets, such as characters and clothing, to your toolkit. Cinema4D has a limited free trial, and After Effects costs money, but comes with a lite version of Cinema4D. If you’re just starting out and want to experiment with a free program, I’d also recommend Blender. And, if you’re looking for an online animation community where people regularly share tips like these, try searching Facebook Groups for “3D Modeling,” “3D animation,” “Motion Graphics,” or whatever you are interested in. Some cities also have local meetups for 3D artists, so try searching for these groups locally as well! Each software also has its own online guidebook and extensive forums where the software authors have answered many questions already.

1. Storyboards

Storyboards are the blueprint for any animation. After receiving the storyboards from the director, I took screenshots of each frame and put them in a timeline with the song in After Effects, to create an animatic. Animatics allow you to see how each frame fits with the music in a linear timeline. They help animators figure out what the motion will be like between shots, and animate to fit the music.

2. Character Design

For this project, the 3D character had to look similar to the star of the video (Computer Magic), and also wear the same outfit, to give the feeling that she stepped into a virtual world and became digitized. I used Daz3D, a free character building software, to make the design. Artists can purchase clothing and modifications in the Daz3D online store, and apply them to the character. I customized the character body and face, and made variations of clothing until I had a character that replicated the IRL main character as closely as possible. Making a character from scratch requires building a “skeleton” that the animations later control, so I combined and modified a lot of different downloadable characters that were already made to have animations applied to them. Using various character types, I just eyeballed the character’s features to look like the real person’s face and made a cartoonish body. I also had the director use clothing from my personal wardrobe that I knew I could find close models for online, like the pleated skirt, large jacket, backpack–basically a typical anime girl style.

3. Character Materials

To make the materials and textures of the character’s hair, skin, face, and clothing, I exported the character from Daz3D, and imported it into Cinema4D. I then used the Octane Render plugin for Cinema4D to create iridescent materials similar to the clothing of the main character. The Octane plugin renders these types of reflection-heavy materials quickly, which was important because I knew I would be rendering many animation sequences of the character.

4. Character Animation

After I knew what the character would look like, I began animating it to fit the scenes in the storyboard. In the Daz3D online store, you can also purchase motion capture animations. Motion capture data is made by recording real life people doing different motions, like running, jumping, dancing, etc. The data is translated into information that can be applied to 3D animated characters, and makes them run, jump, and dance exactly as it was done in real life. Once I had the character back in Daz3D, I customized different motion capture animations to match what I needed for the storyboard. After animating the character for each scene, I brought it back into Cinema4D and Octane Render to apply the materials I had already made. From there, I could export the final character with all of the animations.

5. Backgrounds

The background for this project was very simple, just a wireframe cityscape to create a virtual world for the character to play in. I just had to make the backgrounds to match the storyboard and the angles of the character animations. All the backgrounds were created in Cinema4D out of simple cubes.

6. Compositing

The final step of this project was to composite the character with the backgrounds for each scene. I brought the character animations and the backgrounds into After Effects on separate layers and applied various effects, such as glows, to give it the final look. Lastly, I made sure each shot matched the animatic storyboard and was timed with the music.

All in all, the animated portion of the video took about six weeks to complete, and I was super happy with how it turned out! Aside from the technical steps, my biggest piece of advice is to just open the software and play around as much as possible, even when it seems too difficult. Start by watching video tutorials offered by the software maker to learn where all the buttons and tools are, and then YouTube search anything else you want to try. If your idea seems too complicated to make right now, start with some smaller projects for a few months, and pretty soon, that big idea will seem a lot easier. It also helps to resign yourself to the fact that you may spend hours or even days searching forums for how to fix one tiny problem. Don’t let that trip you up! Nothing is more rewarding than pushing through the obstacles to see your completed piece. ♦

Abi Laurel is an animator and director based in New York City. Abi began her career as a graphic designer, 2D animator, and motion graphics artist. She soon expanded her body of work to include 3D design and animation, and from there began creating music videos, short promotional videos, and live visual clips for musicians and brands around the world. Her work explores themes of cyber-feminism, digital identity, and virtual fantasy. You can find her at her website and on Instagram.