Now that school’s back in session, the cosmos deliver a Virgo new moon to transform your daily routine. Perfect timing, right? Making new habits isn’t always easy, but this new moon helps you do it in style.

One of the best things you can do with this vibe is to make new habits. Virgo loves schedules, so use this moon’s energy to revamp your typical day. It’s also the sign of health, so rearranging your life to make sure you’ve got all the essentials covered will work wonders. Details are Virgo’s forte, so little adjustments will go a long way. Maybe it’s time for a new nutrition plan, an exercise accountability partner, or an earlier bedtime!

Mercury, Venus, and Mars will all be in Virgo at the time of the new moon, so what happens now could make you feel a little vulnerable. That’s because, together, these three are known as the personal planets, ruling how you communicate, love, and get things done. When they’re all in Virgo, it can feel like you’re under a relationship microscope. Luckily, the new moon acts as a cosmic reset button for the way you interact with your friends, crushes, and classmates.

If there was to be a problem here, it would be the Virgo new moon square Saturn in Sagittarius causing a clash between your desires for spontaneous adventure and committed accomplishment. What’s more, this aspect means that both Mars and Saturn, the traditionally difficult planets, are in on the new moon action. It’s easy to get distracted by negativity, but under this new moon, there’s plenty of positive things happening too. You just have to look for them!

The trick to dealing with Virgo is knowing that it’s also the sign of service. As long as you’re acting in service of something bigger than yourself (whether it’s a dream, loved one, or cause you care about), you’ll pass this new moon with flying colors.