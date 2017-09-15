The songs on this playlist play like stories. They make me feel magical and it’s very easy to feel lost within them. Press play to hear these timeless songs.
Friday Playlist: Magic Elements
September’s theme is ON THE VERGE. For details on how to send us your work, please read our Submit page. ✴
About Rookie
Rookie is an online magazine and book series for teenagers. Each month, a different editorial theme drives the writing, photography, and artwork that we publish. Learn more about us here, and find out how to submit your work here!