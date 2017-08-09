This playlist is filled with angsty, angry songs. Press play when you aren’t having a good day and just want to be angry for a while. It’s OK if you’re mad.
Friday Playlist: Furious Sounds
September’s theme is ON THE VERGE. For details on how to send us your work, please read our Submit page. ✴
About Rookie
Rookie is an online magazine and book series for teenagers. Each month, a different editorial theme drives the writing, photography, and artwork that we publish. Learn more about us here, and find out how to submit your work here!