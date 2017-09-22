Rookie is an online magazine and book series for teenagers. Each month, a different editorial theme drives the writing, photography, and artwork that we publish. Learn more about us here , and find out how to submit your work here !

September's theme is ON THE VERGE.

The songs on this playlist will give the butterflies in your stomach a great beat to boogie to. They help unleash that fuzzy knot of nerves in my stomach before a big exam, during the first few hours of a road trip, or on a weekday morning while I get ready for the day ahead.