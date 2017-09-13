Rookie is an online magazine and book series for teenagers. Each month, a different editorial theme drives the writing, photography, and artwork that we publish. Learn more about us here , and find out how to submit your work here !

Personal disclosure, I had a baby over the summer. I share this because seeing the world through his eyes is pretty amazing and inspiring. He’s constantly on the verge of or making new discoveries: like that his mobile is the coolest thing to ever exist or that his hands actually belong to him. It reminded me of how joyful discoveries big and small are. So for this creative prompt, I want you to share a moment of discovery—real or fictional. Maybe you discovered a cool new spot in your town this summer or perhaps you discovered a new person or new feelings for someone or a new passion for a food, sport, architecture, or type of sea creature. Maybe you are at a brand new school and everything is a discovery. Show us what that’s like; tell us how it feels. Or try this with a fictional character: an animal discovering something, a scientist having a new revelation, an alien discovering earth. Send the written or visual depiction of your momentous discovery (and remember, they all are momentous, just ask my kid) along with your first name, last initial, age, and city/state to [email protected] with the subject line “Creative Prompt” by Monday, September 18 at 6 PM EST.

Last month, we asked you tell us a tale of romance. Here are your love stories…