This Collage Kit by Lucia S. is filled with nature and technology influences. Start fall with these cut-and-paste images.

Download this Rihanna-inspired one here:

Or this royal one:

Go around the world with this one:

Here’s a background:

And another:

Later in September, we’ll publish a gallery of the collages you made with this kit. Send your collage to [email protected] with your first name, last initial, age, and location by 6 PM ET on Monday, September 18. In the email, please use the subject line “September Collage” and save the image file at 300 dpi, if you’re able. We can’t wait to see your masterpieces!