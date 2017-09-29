Autumn Wind

A sound I haven’t heard

in many seasons

fills my mind with memories

and I turn to face it’s origin,

the patch of pines and oaks across the street

where I see their decades

old trunks, as my gaze

is directed higher,

to their young and supple

branches that sway,

undulating in that breeze

that carries in it a scent

brought from a distant place and time,

a gift from mother nature herself.

The gentle roar of the gust comes closer

and the trees that bring us life

no longer have their summer vibrancy,

their stunning shades of green

slowly transform

one leaf at a time

to golden hues like that

of a warm sunset which seems

to never end.

A crispness in the air

suddenly bites at my ears,

red ears and red nose

from this sharp wind that blows.

The howl of autumn is nearing now,

calling to me through the trees

and I plead to it not to

leave so soon again.

I watch the birds and the squirrels

welcome the season now,

embracing all the harvest it brings:

I hear the walnuts being gnawed open

for an autumn squirrel feast,

The birds enjoy the wild mulberries,

And I sip my tea.

—By Zoe Rios