Rookie is an online magazine and book series for teenagers. Each month, a different editorial theme drives the writing, photography, and artwork that we publish. Learn more about us here , and find out how to submit your work here !

August’s theme is DESIRE. For details on how to send us your work, please read our Submit page. ✴

Hi fellow Rookies! I’m Clara Polito. I’m twenty-years-old and have been running my vegan baking business, Clara Cakes, out of Los Angeles for almost eight years. It started as me being a little vegan middle-schooler popping up at punk shows for fun, and now I host pop-ups, cooking videos, and tag my new cookbook at book shops.

I absolutely love lemon bars, but absolutely dislike using my oven in the summer heat. Which is why I decided to make lemon bar popsicles that are even more refreshing, and just as delicious as lemon bars! I use crumbled vanilla sandwich cookies (Golden Oreos, Trader Joe’s brand, are vegan) to avoid baking a crust. I like to use cashew cream as the base for these popsicles because they make for rich, creamy frozen treats. Keep in mind that if you want to make these popsicles, you should get those cashews soaking now since you want to soak them for at least a few hours but preferably overnight. Refresh yourselves!

What You’ll Need:

1 1/2 cup cashews (soaked in water overnight)

3/4 cup fresh lemon juice

1 cup powdered sugar

1 teaspoon ground turmeric

1 cup cashews (soaked in water overnight, then drained)

1/2 cup water

3/4 cup powdered sugar

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1/4 teaspoon salt

10 crushed Golden Oreos, plus 5 crushed for later

How to Make the Lemon Layer:

1.) In a food processor, blend the cashews and lemon juice until completely smooth. Scrape sides of the bowl every once in awhile. About five minutes. The longer the cashews are soaked, the easier this process is.

2.) Transfer lemon cashew cream to a mixing bowl. Stir in the powdered sugar, turmeric, and powdered sugar until smooth. Set aside.

How to Make the Vanilla Cookies N Creme Layer:

Step One:

In a food processor, blend the cashews and water until completely smooth. That will take about five minutes. The longer the cashews are soaked, the easier this process is.

Step Two:

Transfer cashew cream to a mixing bowl. Stir in the powdered sugar, vanilla extract, and salt until combined. Stir in the (10) crushed golden Oreos until well mixed. Set aside.

How to Assemble:

Step One:

Using a tablespoon, add a spoonful of the cookies and creme layer, followed by the lemon layer. Repeat steps until all popsicle molds are filled.

Step Two:

Place popsicle sticks + covers on top, and place in the freezer overnight.

Step Three:

Dip frozen popsicle in a bowl of hot water to help loosen up. Slowly remove popsicle from the mold. Sprinkle crushed golden Oreos on top, and repeat for all the popsicles.

Stay cool!!! ♦