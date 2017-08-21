Rookie is an online magazine and book series for teenagers. Each month, a different editorial theme drives the writing, photography, and artwork that we publish. Learn more about us here , and find out how to submit your work here !

Buckle up, Rookies, because this new moon is gonna be quite a ride!

For starters, this super powered new moon is also a solar eclipse. People are calling it the Great American Eclipse because it’s going to be visible throughout the entire continental United States, from the Pacific to the Atlantic. It’s the first time that’s happened since 1918, almost exactly one hundred years ago! It’s also the first eclipse whose “path of totality” is visible only in the US since 1776, when the Declaration of Independence was signed. Needless to say, it’s a pretty big deal.

The solar eclipse falls at 28 degrees of Leo, the zodiac’s most dramatic sign. Leo, at its heart, is a performer. Whether they’re singing, acting, or just speaking their truth, the stage is where Leo truly shines. Ready or not, this new moon eclipse puts you in the spotlight. One the curtain goes up and the lights come on, it’s up to you to show the world what you’ve got. The eclipse is aligned with the north node, which some astrologers call the “destiny point,” so whatever happens now is has a major role to play in your life going forward. When the eclipse spotlight falls on America, whatever action we take is going to shape the future of our nation, especially the way others see us.

On a personal level, the solar eclipse will also be aligned with Mars, the planet of action. Put your mind to it, and you’ll find you can do more than you ever thought possible. The eclipse is also aligned with Mercury retrograde in Virgo, which is also great for self-expression. Combined with Leo, it’s great for art! Even if your work goes through a few iterations before it comes to fruition, you’ll be impressed with the result.

Saturn in Sagittarius and Uranus in Aries are lined up with the eclipse too, in a formation that’s called a Grand Trine. Formed when three planets activate each of the signs in a particular element (in this case, fire signs Aries, Leo, and Sagittarius), it’s one of the best alignments that can happen. Opportunities appear, major offers are made, and important doors are opened. Under the eclipse, all that’s left do is walk through them. No matter what happens, keep going, take action, and know that you have the manifesting power of the eclipse on your side!