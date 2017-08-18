Rookie is an online magazine and book series for teenagers. Each month, a different editorial theme drives the writing, photography, and artwork that we publish. Learn more about us here , and find out how to submit your work here !

The teenage summer seems to be defined by romantic escapades; one-off hookups, short-term relationships, amplified desire, and hormones induced by the free feeling of summer. However, summer is only an interim period, about two and a half months-long in length for most. When making this playlist I knew I wanted to play with the intense desire for companionship a lot of teenagers feel during the summer but also the impracticality of these desires. Summer doesn’t last very long, which means the feelings it brings about won’t last long either. The non-serious, fun, flirty relationships tend to come to a close as the serious and frighteningly real school year looms ahead. While summer loving can be, fun it’s hard for it to work in a non-idyllic world, like school. Because just like summer camp starts, it has to end too.