This collage kit is inspired by the feeling of intensely wanting someone—a big crush. Use the images below to cut-and-paste and create your own collages.
Click here to download the first page:
Here to get the second:
Here is a background:
And another:
Later in August, we’ll publish a gallery of the collages you made with this kit. Send your collage to [email protected] with your first name, last initial, age, and location by 6 PM ET on Monday, August 14. In the email, please use the subject line “August Collage” and save the image file at 300 dpi, if you’re able. We’re excited to see your collages! ♦