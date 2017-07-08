Rookie is an online magazine and book series for teenagers. Each month, a different editorial theme drives the writing, photography, and artwork that we publish. Learn more about us here , and find out how to submit your work here !

August’s theme is DESIRE. For details on how to send us your work, please read our Submit page. ✴

This collage kit is inspired by the feeling of intensely wanting someone—a big crush. Use the images below to cut-and-paste and create your own collages.

Click here to download the first page:

Here to get the second:

Here is a background:

And another:

Later in August, we’ll publish a gallery of the collages you made with this kit. Send your collage to [email protected] with your first name, last initial, age, and location by 6 PM ET on Monday, August 14. In the email, please use the subject line “August Collage” and save the image file at 300 dpi, if you’re able. We’re excited to see your collages! ♦