The Tempest

I ran outside into the swirling leaves last night

Left behind the warm sphere of kitchen light

Out into the tumult and chaos of the storm.

Violent wind ricocheted down the driveway

I felt the creaking branches

Feared for my life standing under that jacaranda tree.

I stood my ground, observed the universe at play

As the tempest revolved around me.

But I couldn’t dance fast enough to please the apathetic wind

I twisted and fled back inside

You win

I whispered to the gale

Tugging a blanket around my shoulders

Curled around my cup of tea.

—By Bella