The Tempest
I ran outside into the swirling leaves last night
Left behind the warm sphere of kitchen light
Out into the tumult and chaos of the storm.
Violent wind ricocheted down the driveway
I felt the creaking branches
Feared for my life standing under that jacaranda tree.
I stood my ground, observed the universe at play
As the tempest revolved around me.
But I couldn’t dance fast enough to please the apathetic wind
I twisted and fled back inside
You win
I whispered to the gale
Tugging a blanket around my shoulders
Curled around my cup of tea.
—By Bella