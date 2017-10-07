Rookie is an online magazine and book series for teenagers. Each month, a different editorial theme drives the writing, photography, and artwork that we publish. Learn more about us here , and find out how to submit your work here !

July’s theme is ORIGIN STORY. For details on how to send us your work, please read our Submit page. ✴

Hey everyone! Happy July! Not only is July my birthday month (woo-hoo!) but it’s also the month that marks being a little over halfway done with the year. This month is always an important time for reflection, and so far, I’ve been keeping track of the changes in my life and how I’ve been interpreting them. So today, I’ll be asking the following questions to guide my video:

What are some things I’ve noticed about myself over the past few years?

Is instability/moving around a lot a bad thing for me?

How are my career pursuits shaping up during this time?

Hopefully these are some questions that can help guide you with self-reflection and check-ins with yourself.