I attended the 2017 Pitchfork Music Festival two weeks ago. The music festival weekend in my hometown of Chicago was filled with music, friends, and fun.

This is my friend Tasha . I snapped this photo after we left Mitski’s set.

Pitchfork hosts Book Fork—a bookstore and reading series. This year, many of my friends read on the Book Fort stage. This is the poet Safia Elhillo.

I ran into Rookie friend, Shamir, backstage.

On my first day of Pitchfork, I ran into Lauren Ash. She created wellness brands Black Girl in Om and Ivory & Ash.

Photographer Zakkiyyah Najeebah let me snap a shot of her before Jamila Woods went on stage.

I met poet Imani Love during Kamaiyah’s fantastic set.

I met Marissa and Christina while browsing Pitchfork’s craft fair. They travelled from Minneapolis to see A Tribe Called Quest.

Writer Britt Julious interviewed Mitski after her performance.

I met friends T.J., Neenah, Iris, and Anna after Mitski’s talk at Book Fort.

I took this shot of my friend Fatimah Asghar after her reading at Book Fort. Her web series, Brown Girls, was just nominated for an Emmy and is in development for HBO.

Solange’s Saint Heron had an installation at Pitchfork. This is my friend Eve Ewing on the side of the installation after her reading at Book Fort.

Poets Rachel and Eman were very excited to see Jamila Woods and Solange.