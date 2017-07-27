Rookie is an online magazine and book series for teenagers. Each month, a different editorial theme drives the writing, photography, and artwork that we publish. Learn more about us here , and find out how to submit your work here !

As of late, I’m having a hat moment. I pair a beret with pretty much everything in my closet. Since my hair is out in an Afro right now, I find that it can be difficult to fit a hat over my head. I found a styling trick that works and lets me wear any hat that I choose.

What you’ll need:

Hair pins

Comb

Styling cream

Step One

Section hair into four parts and then split those sections in half. From one of the eight sections, pull out two sections of hair and twist them, adding a bit more hair with each twist. When you can’t add any more hair, twist as you would for a two strand twist. This method is called a flat twist which is sort of like a hybrid of the techniques of a two strand twist and a French braid.

Step Two

Repeat this for the rest of your head. You can add more or fewer twists depending on your curl preference.

Step Three

Wait at least two hours. It’s best to flat twist at night and do the other part when you wake up. After a significant amount of time has passed, place the hat how you’d like on your head and bobby pin it down if necessary.

Step Four

Unravel the twists just up to the brim of your hat. Leave the crown of your head still twisted and covered by the hat.

All done! Your hair has successfully conquered a hat! ♦