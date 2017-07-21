Rookie is an online magazine and book series for teenagers. Each month, a different editorial theme drives the writing, photography, and artwork that we publish. Learn more about us here , and find out how to submit your work here !

This playlist is an ode to music that has inspired other songs. What I love most about music is that it is cyclical. The songs on this playlist have been sampled in contemporary rap music and continue to live on through popular songs. Take a listen and see if you recognize these tunes.