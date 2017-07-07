Rookie is an online magazine and book series for teenagers. Each month, a different editorial theme drives the writing, photography, and artwork that we publish. Learn more about us here , and find out how to submit your work here !

July's theme is ORIGIN STORY.

This playlist is about building your own path, straying away from your own expectations, and making a concerted effort to stray from your origin story. The music I’ve chosen embodies the freedom to reinvent yourself or start a new chapter. Sit back and take a listen.