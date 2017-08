Rookie is an online magazine and book series for teenagers. Each month, a different editorial theme drives the writing, photography, and artwork that we publish. Learn more about us here , and find out how to submit your work here !

She Told Me I Was Brave

Our origin stories

are always

changing

because as time goes on

we see the past

differently,

and we recognize

the

mistakes

that helped us grow

she said,

So although you might

feel weak now,

later,

you could see that

you are actually

a very

brave

human

being.

—By Natalie Horberg