Hi, Rookies! Today I will be answering one of your questions. This question was sent in by a reader, and I am so glad it was asked because it is something I’ve always wanted to discuss. I will be answering the following questions in this video:

How do I get a nickname I like?

What if I don’t like my name?

Do you have any advice for dealing with names people make fun of, or are weirdly “un-American”?

What should you do if you want to go by your first name instead of your middle one?

Watch below!