This week on the Rookie Podcast: Tavi talks to writer, podcast host and transgender rights activist Janet Mock at The Strand bookstore in New York City. Their chat covers Mock’s latest book, Surpassing Certainty: What My Twenties Taught Me, a memoir tracing her path to adulthood through college and first love. Also! Author Roxane Gay gives timely Ask a Grown advice on being politically aware without burning out and identifying as a feminist without adhering to labels. Last but not least, Rookie contributor Victoria Chiu teaches us a Life Skill: How to be an active listener. Listen on iTunes, Spotify, Google Play, or Stitcher! ♦