Welcome to the latest episode of the Rookie Podcast! This week, Rookie contributor Jenny Zhang interviews Roxane Gay, author of the new memoir Hunger. Their chat covers bodies, ambition, and fighting loneliness through reading and Roxane gives readers this important message: “When you stick to your boundaries, you never betray yourself.” Next up, Tavi gets her tarot cards read by the author of Modern Tarot, Michelle Tea. Plus, illustrator and comic artist Jillian Tamaki gives listeners advice for our Ask a Grown segment. Last but not least: In honor of Pride Month, we hear from a Rookie listener about coming out to her family. Listen on iTunes, Spotify, Google Play, or Stitcher! ♦