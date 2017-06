Rookie is an online magazine and book series for teenagers. Each month, a different editorial theme drives the writing, photography, and artwork that we publish. Learn more about us here , and find out how to submit your work here !

May’s theme is GRADUATION. For details on how to send us your work, please read our Submit page. ✴

This week on the Rookie Podcast: Tavi interviews Tony-nominated actress Condola Rashad. In their chat, Condola talks about stage acting, seeing all sides of an argument, and her starring role in Broadway’s A Doll’s House, Part 2. Plus: St. Vincent dishes up sage Ask a Grown advice about being confident. Last but not least, Rookie contributor Krista Burton gives a Life Skill lesson on dressing on a super-tight budget. Listen on iTunes, Spotify, Google Play, or Stitcher! ♦