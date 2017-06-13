Rookie is an online magazine and book series for teenagers. Each month, a different editorial theme drives the writing, photography, and artwork that we publish. Learn more about us here , and find out how to submit your work here !

This week on the Rookie Podcast: Tavi interviews Ella Yelich-O’Connor, a.k.a. Lorde, in the second half of their conversation about her new album, Melodrama. Their chat covers the house parties that inspired Ella’s new sound, what she was listening to while writing the new album, and what it’s like to feel lonely and connected at the same time. Plus: United Nations Special Advisor on Global Education Ziauddin Yousafzai, also Malala’s father, gives Ask a Grown advice to Rookie readers and listeners. Also, in this episode, Rookie contributor Naomi Morris gives us a Starter Pack on modern poetry. Listen on iTunes, Spotify, Google Play, or Stitcher! ♦