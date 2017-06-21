Rookie is an online magazine and book series for teenagers. Each month, a different editorial theme drives the writing, photography, and artwork that we publish. Learn more about us here , and find out how to submit your work here !

Summer

Leaving something more solid than I’d found it

for once, stuttering hands in our pockets

knowing there is no delicacy here

only bruised necks,

easy tears and

too much to say.

Scars like late summer I am scared

to let go

When I close my eyes

fingers stick together and like an afterthought-

Don’t break me.

This place loved me with fading freckles

I thought that I was invincible and

again, soft

with chapped lips,

too proud to acknowledge my thorns.

-and in our years apart

we followed the same crooked paths

and they crossed here,

in this dark, slow room.

Blurry eyes don’t budge and this is where it

gets ugly or this is where it gets beautiful.

I missed it so much today I stood in

the shower until the water burned my back.

—By Gloria Herman