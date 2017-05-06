Last fall, I began my freshman year at art school. One of my favorite things about being in such a creative and diverse environment is seeing people express themselves through their personal style—clothes, makeup, and accessories play such a huge part in my identity and mood on a day to day basis, so I’m always curious about what goes through other people’s minds when they’re getting dressed in the morning. I interviewed a few of my most creative and stylish pals about what inspires them to put on a fun outfit, what they look for in clothes, and what they think their style says about them.



“I like to wear trendy clothes, but it’s always a struggle finding [trendy] plus sized clothes, so I’m constantly trying to find stuff that fits my body well but is fashionable at the same time. I dress a little bit risqué for a plus sized woman sometimes, and I feel like sometimes it might make people uncomfortable, but it ultimately makes me feel good. I think my style says a lot about my personality because I’m an outgoing, social person [and my style matches that].”—Kenedee, photography major.

“When I’m putting together outfits I like to [consider] my mood, and what I’ll feel comfortable in throughout the day. I look a lot to anything from the 40s to the 70s for inspiration- I reference the 40s a lot with the secretary-type high waisted pants and loafers. When I’m getting ready and doing my makeup, I like to look in the mirror see the picture I have of Marilyn Monroe hanging up, and that inspires [my beauty looks] as well.”—Armando, fashion major.

“[When I’m buying clothes] I basically just look for whatever my abuelita would wear. I love old lady clothes. I’d describe my personal style as ‘grandma chic monster bug femme fatale’.”—Jesse, photography major.

“My favorite article of clothing is a white crisp tee shirt because you can dress it up or down. If I had to describe my style I’d say ‘minimal, off-duty businessman who goes to the skate park’.”— Christopher, fashion major.

“My style is a mix of ridiculously girly and punk. I think it describes me in the way that it’s feminine but not always necessarily in ways that you would expect- especially when it’s mixed with punk or nerdy pieces.”—Kristen, animation major.

“I really like queer style. I’m drawn to clothes that are very feminized in a graphic way; I like the silhouette of a tee shirt but if the material is very feminine- like velour or lace- it tells a story of contradictory things and deconstructs ideas regarding what is acceptable for male fashion. It [asks the question], “What can I apply to my body can be socially acceptable as a male person?”—Mohammed, writing major.