Dad in the Cleveland Public Library.
Clouds from an airplane. Clouds are one of my favorite things and I can’t resist the cheesy airplane window shot.
Valerie mid-picnic at Piedmont Park.
Kenedee wearing her amazing Goodwill find—it says “Grampa needs a glass of wine” and it’s hilarious to me.
Kristen in a Cabaret venue we stumbled upon in the middle of an antique shop. It was all lit with red lights and had tons of taxidermy, mannequins, and other oddities- happiest surprise ever!
Kenedee at the park.
Kristen.
Mom in a gorgeous, mirror and neon filled diner downtown. She came to visit me at school and this was her treat!
Christopher and Marc being perfect and moody mid-photoshoot.
Kenedee and a stranger’s cat.
Legend, icon, star, Trixie Mattel.
Caroline on Easter.
Armando twirling in a pretty wig post-shoot.
Armando.
Caroline feeding a sweet lil goat on Easter!
Me putting on wannabe Sasha Velour makeup at midnight, in my dorm, on a school night—making great decisions, obviously.
Andrew McMahon is one of my mom and I’s favorite musicians and we went to see him live last month. This is Andrew crowdsurfing on a giant rubber duck. He puts on such a fun show!
Armando, with hand modeling by Kenedee, Ethan, Kristen, and our tiny hands (Brenda and Martha).
My view of Atlanta from the studio through my rainbow filter.
Me with my most prized possession by Kenedee.
Kenedee during a test shoot.
Cam, my internet (and IRL!) pal from Baton Rouge came into town and kindly agreed to let me shoot some photos and eat.
Cam.
Bethany and Atlanta.
