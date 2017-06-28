June’s Collage Kit by Apoorva Bisht, Vatsala Manan and Vartika Sharma was filled with glossy images ready for your cut-and-paste spin. View the creative brilliance of Rookie readers in this gallery.
June’s theme is SOCIAL STUDIES. For details on how to send us your work, please read our Submit page. ✴
