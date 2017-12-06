Rookie is an online magazine and book series for teenagers. Each month, a different editorial theme drives the writing, photography, and artwork that we publish. Learn more about us here , and find out how to submit your work here !

Graduation season is here and that means grad parties! Choosing graduation gifts for your friends may be tricky, but keep in mind decorating dorms is a fun way to start over and redecorate! This fun DIY is a perfect decoration for your own bedroom or dorm or a simple way to display your favorite accessories.

What you’ll need:

Wood panel

Any durable easy-bend wire.

Glue gun

Pencil

Yarn

Scotch tape

Ruler

Acrylic paint

How to do it:

Step One

Make a border on your plank of wood. Paint a one centimeter border around your plank of wood with acrylic paint in a color of your choice. If you want really nice straight edges, I would recommend using some Scotch tape as a border! Ask a friend if the lines are straight before painting!

Step Two

Create the second border on your plank of wood. You’ll make the second border by outlining an one centimeter width border out of tape!

Step Three

The next step is to paint your chosen word on your sign. Choose what word you would like to write on your sign, then divide the wood into equal segments for each letter, using pencil. I chose to make one for my little sister, so I used her name. I would recommend choosing a word with 4-6 letters. Paint each letter of the word within the new border, also leaving an one centimeter space between each word! Continue to use tape to get really nice crisp lines! If the paint comes out of the lines a bit, it’s totally OK!

Step Four

Attach yarn to the sign. Braid together three strands of yarn into one piece about 12 inches long. Using hot glue, glue down both ends of the piece of yarn to the board. Reinforce it by adding some tape on top while the glue is still hot.

Step Five

Measure about six inches of wire and bend them into the shapes of hooks. Attach them to the wood the same way you did with the yarn! Feel free to add extra layers of glue to ensure that the hooks can hold more weight.

Your sign is finished! Now hang it up, and show off your favorite accessories! ♦