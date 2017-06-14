This is fun shoot I did with my friends in my grandfather’s home where I grew up. His home was always filled with music and art. In this house, I would play with his instruments and pretend i was the front girl in my own kickass girl band! Inspired by rocker chicks and childhood dreams, this photo set is an homage to the girl bands of the ’80s to the early 2000s. Those girls had something to say and so do we!
Thank you to Martika, Maryann, Sophia, and Aaminah for modeling.
Taryn McIntosh is a photographer from the Washington, D.C. area.
