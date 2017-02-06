Rookie is an online magazine and book series for teenagers. Each month, a different editorial theme drives the writing, photography, and artwork that we publish. Learn more about us here , and find out how to submit your work here !

May’s theme is GRADUATION. For details on how to send us your work, please read our Submit page. ✴

The songs on this playlist embody the feeling of togetherness. Sometimes there’s a magical sense of interconnectivity while being part of a team or a group. Turn up the music, sit back, and revel in knowing that you are just one tiny raindrop in an infinitely massive sea of other raindrops.