Rookie is an online magazine and book series for teenagers. Each month, a different editorial theme drives the writing, photography, and artwork that we publish. Learn more about us here , and find out how to submit your work here !

May’s theme is GRADUATION. For details on how to send us your work, please read our Submit page. ✴

Sofia Bews created these delightful downloadable phone and computer wallpapers that you can use to bring a touch of summer to your screens.

Make your background pretty in pink:

Or download this one to catch the wave:

Bask in these sunny watercolors:

And last but not least: choose a majestic purple rain look:

Happy downloading! ♦