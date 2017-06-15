Thahabu
I was ready to make myself from scratch for you. Read More »
Lilly
All I can think about is the future. Read More »
May’s theme is GRADUATION. For details on how to send us your work, please read our Submit page. ✴
Rookie is an online magazine and book series for teenagers. Each month, a different editorial theme drives the writing, photography, and artwork that we publish. Learn more about us here, and find out how to submit your work here!
I was ready to make myself from scratch for you. Read More »
All I can think about is the future. Read More »