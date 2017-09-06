Rookie is an online magazine and book series for teenagers. Each month, a different editorial theme drives the writing, photography, and artwork that we publish. Learn more about us here , and find out how to submit your work here !

This world can be a hard and dark place, but acts of kindness big and small can light it up. Today I want you to think about the kindnesses you’ve experienced, heard about, and witnessed and share one of those moments. It could be something that a friend or loved one did for you during a rough patch in your life. Maybe someone you know rescued an animal. Maybe you watched a complete stranger help someone who was injured or otherwise in need on the street. Go back to that moment, relive it in your mind—each tiny detail and especially each emotion—and then put into your words or art, in whatever form it may take from collage to poetic ode. Share your work of kindness along with your first name, last initial, age, and city/state to [email protected] with the subject line “Creative Prompt” by Monday, June 12 at 6 PM EST.

